AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.28 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 83,324 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 53.2% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 54,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

