AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.44 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 212.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348,601 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $22,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 17.4 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

