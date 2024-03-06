AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.70 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OGS opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

