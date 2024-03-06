AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,609 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Lincoln National worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

