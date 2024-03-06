AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.