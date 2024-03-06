AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Markel Group worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,168,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,475.95 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,446.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,444.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

