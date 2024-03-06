Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $113.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.57.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $79.43 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.