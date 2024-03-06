AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.00

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 13257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,840 shares of company stock worth $24,736,395 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

