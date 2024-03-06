Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Update

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,014 shares of company stock valued at $49,299,338 over the last ninety days. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,602,000 after buying an additional 132,827 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 148,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Appian by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

