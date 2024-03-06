Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management to “Hold”

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

