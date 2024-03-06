Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.72

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 85973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,812,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

