AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $19.50

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $20.45. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 613,322 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

