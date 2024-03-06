Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

