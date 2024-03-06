Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.