Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 584.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.