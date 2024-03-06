Analyzing zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for zvelo and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A CS Disco 0 3 4 0 2.57

CS Disco has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than zvelo.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

zvelo has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares zvelo and CS Disco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CS Disco $138.09 million 2.82 -$42.15 million ($0.71) -8.99

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CS Disco.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A CS Disco -30.52% -19.09% -16.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CS Disco beats zvelo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. In addition, it offers DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; and DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

