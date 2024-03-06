Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $27.05

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

