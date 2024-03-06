Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $27.94

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $1,031,066 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

