Analysts Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Price Target at $336.36

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get AON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $315.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.55. AON has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $423,030,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.