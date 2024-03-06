Analysts Offer Predictions for Vericel Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -494.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 534,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,282,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

