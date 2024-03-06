Analysts Offer Predictions for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.20 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.32.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

