Analysts Offer Predictions for Olaplex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olaplex in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.27. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 579.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 252,848 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Olaplex by 53.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 86.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

