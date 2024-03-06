Analysts Offer Predictions for Metallus Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTUS)

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Metallus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Metallus’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. Metallus has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $876.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $210,910.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,783.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 17,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $353,500.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,300 shares in the company, valued at $15,079,911. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $210,910.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,783.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,335 shares of company stock worth $1,478,617. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

