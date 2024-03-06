Analysts Offer Predictions for Metallus Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTUS)

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Metallus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Metallus’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.
Metallus Stock Performance
Shares of MTUS stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. Metallus has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $876.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Transactions at Metallus
Metallus Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metallus
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.