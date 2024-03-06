Analysts Offer Predictions for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.54) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

NASDAQ APGE opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

