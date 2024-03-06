Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Amphenol by 361.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $111.43. 482,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

