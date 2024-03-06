Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after acquiring an additional 518,689 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,276,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.29. The company had a trading volume of 884,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,414. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

