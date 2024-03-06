AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMERISAFE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.