AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

