Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $198.09 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Hershey worth $198,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $194.73. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

