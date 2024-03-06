Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 129,960 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of TotalEnergies worth $241,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

