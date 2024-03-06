American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

American Well Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 307,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,188. American Well has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $292.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Well

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

In related news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $273,942.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,535,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,842.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $347,943.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,211.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $273,942.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,535,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,842.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,229,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,628. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 71,660 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Well by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 237,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

