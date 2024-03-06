American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $217.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

