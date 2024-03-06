American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

