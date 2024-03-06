American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

