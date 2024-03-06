Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Down 3.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 303,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,105,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

