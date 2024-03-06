Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 345,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,709. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.