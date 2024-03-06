Ambarella, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ambarella in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $55.37 on Monday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,347 shares of company stock valued at $714,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.