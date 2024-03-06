Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 21,304 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SunPower worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPWR

SunPower Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.