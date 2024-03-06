Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 545.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $556,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 582,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,466,000 after buying an additional 59,628 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 23.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,225,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 28.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 126,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELV opened at $498.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

