Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

