Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

