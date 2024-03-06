Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,237 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

