Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.00

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 64294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,064 shares of company stock worth $6,144,959. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

