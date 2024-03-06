Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Shares Gap Up to $30.00

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $35.00. Allient shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 27,352 shares traded.

Allient Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $564.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allient stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Allient as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

