Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $16,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.