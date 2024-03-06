AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

