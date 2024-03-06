Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 81.1% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,165,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,114,000 after purchasing an additional 129,782 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 349,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,202,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,263,908. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

