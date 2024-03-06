Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

