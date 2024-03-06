Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 133,793 Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Assertio accounts for about 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Assertio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASRT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assertio by 302.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after buying an additional 2,918,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assertio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 489.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Stock Performance

ASRT traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 229,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Assertio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

