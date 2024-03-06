Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Kroger makes up about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 12.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,463. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

