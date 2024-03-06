Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $505,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. CME Group makes up 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 497,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,571. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.38.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

